N3 Toll Concession: Traffic congested between Joburg, Durban

Officials on Friday morning were on high alert conducting vehicle checkpoints across the country.

The De Hoek Toll Plaza on the N3. Picture: Supplied
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As people make their way to various holiday destinations, the N3 Toll Concession says traffic remains congested on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban.

Officials, on Friday morning, were on high alert at vehicle checkpoints across the country.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Con Roux said there had not been any fatalities but warned motorists to be cautious.

“From about 4am this morning, we started off with heavy traffic reaching 1,800 vehicles an hour. Since that time, traffic volumes abated somehow, and the last count was running around 1,300 vehicles an hour,” Roux said.

