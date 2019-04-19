N3 Toll Concession: Traffic congested between Joburg, Durban
Officials on Friday morning were on high alert conducting vehicle checkpoints across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - As people make their way to various holiday destinations, the N3 Toll Concession says traffic remains congested on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban.
Officials, on Friday morning, were on high alert at vehicle checkpoints across the country.
N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Con Roux said there had not been any fatalities but warned motorists to be cautious.
“From about 4am this morning, we started off with heavy traffic reaching 1,800 vehicles an hour. Since that time, traffic volumes abated somehow, and the last count was running around 1,300 vehicles an hour,” Roux said.
11h04 Traffic Count 10h00-11h00:— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 19, 2019
MooiPlaza: N-1080, S-1870
TugelaPlaza: N-530, S-1200
WilgePlaza: N-420, S-790
DeHoekPlaza: N-460, S-1230
