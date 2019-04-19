Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes rise

-
Cato Manor death squad investigators pressured witnesses, Booysen tells inquiryLocal
-
13 killed in KZN church building collapseLocal
-
Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes riseLocal
-
Peace hopes suffer setback as Taliban-Afghan talks derailedWorld
-
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans UltraLocal
-
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeBusiness
-
Cato Manor death squad investigators pressured witnesses, Booysen tells inquiryLocal
-
13 killed in KZN church building collapseLocal
-
Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes riseLocal
-
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans UltraLocal
-
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeBusiness
-
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks upBusiness
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroadLocal
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in ParliamentPolitics
-
Women do have power in the EFF, says MalemaPolitics
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?Politics
-
Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heightsPolitics
-
Independent candidates eye ConCourt bid to contest electionsPolitics
-
SAHRC to revisit Alexandra as part of protests inquiryLocal
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in ParliamentPolitics
-
Women do have power in the EFF, says MalemaPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks upBusiness
-
PIC denies report it’s considering Kennedy Bungane as CEOBusiness
-
Facebook bans UK far-right groupsBusiness
-
Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strikeBusiness
-
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strikeBusiness
-
Samsung to inspect Galaxy Fold phones after reviewer complaintsBusiness
-
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no TarantinoLifestyle
-
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show businessLifestyle
-
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledgeWorld
-
The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapperLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Soulja Boy's home burglarisedLifestyle
-
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced dangerLifestyle
-
R Kelly could face jail again over missed child supportLifestyle
-
Beyonce drops another surprise albumLifestyle
-
Chelsea fight off Slavia to join Arsenal in Europa League semisSport
-
Pakistan leaves out Amir from World Cup preliminary squadSport
-
Know your Proteas ahead of CWC19Sport
-
The 2019 Proteas World Cup squadSport
-
Amla, Markram included in Proteas World Cup squadSport
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes rise
The Transport Department has set up various vehicle checkpoints across the country doing visual screenings as well as random breath testing.
JOHANNESBURG – As thousands of people embark on their Easter holiday, traffic and law enforcement officials are out in full force.
The Transport Department has set up various vehicle checkpoints across the country doing visual screenings as well as random breath testing.
Officials also inspected long distance vehicles on Thursday and over 100 people were arrested for different crimes in Gauteng.
Meanwhile, the Limpopo Transport Department has urged motorists to stick to the rules of the road following an accident on the N1 that left ten people dead on Thursday.
It’s understood a speeding combi lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck.
MEC’s spokesperson Matome Tauatsoala says: “This is another sad day in our province. We’ve lost 10 people in an accident that could have been prevented if the required speed limit was adhered to.
"It is heart-wrenching indeed. The exact cause of this accident is yet to be investigated."
Timeline
-
WC officials hoping Operation Exodus helps reduce road deaths4 minutes ago
-
Gauteng traffic officials believe Easter campaign will reduce road crashes11 hours ago
-
Denosa warns Easter traffic accidents could put strain on rural health services14 hours ago
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on collision in De Doorns20 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
13 killed in KZN church building collapse50 minutes ago
-
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans Ultraone hour ago
-
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airport12 hours ago
-
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeone hour ago
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?19 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?one day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.