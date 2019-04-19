View all in Latest
Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes rise

The Transport Department has set up various vehicle checkpoints across the country doing visual screenings as well as random breath testing.

A police roadblock. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
A police roadblock. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – As thousands of people embark on their Easter holiday, traffic and law enforcement officials are out in full force.

The Transport Department has set up various vehicle checkpoints across the country doing visual screenings as well as random breath testing.

Officials also inspected long distance vehicles on Thursday and over 100 people were arrested for different crimes in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo Transport Department has urged motorists to stick to the rules of the road following an accident on the N1 that left ten people dead on Thursday.

It’s understood a speeding combi lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck.

MEC’s spokesperson Matome Tauatsoala says: “This is another sad day in our province. We’ve lost 10 people in an accident that could have been prevented if the required speed limit was adhered to.

"It is heart-wrenching indeed. The exact cause of this accident is yet to be investigated."

