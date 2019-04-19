View all in Latest
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' star

The band's name was inspired by a neighbourhood street where the members grew up.

Hip-hop group Cypress Hill on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: @DJ_Muggs/Twitter
Hip-hop group Cypress Hill on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: @DJ_Muggs/Twitter
one hour ago

LOS ANGELES – The Latin American hip-hop group Cypress Hill on Thursday unveiled a star on Hollywood's "Walk of Fame" in Los Angeles, the city where they formed more than three decades ago.

"It's totally surreal," Lawrence Muggerud, aka DJ Muggs, told AFP. "We walked here as kids, we looked at the stars. We never thought we'd have one.

"We represent hip-hop, Latinos, music, dreams. It's wonderful to celebrate with the family," he added, 30 years after the formation of the first Latin American group to have a record go platinum in the US, or sell more than one million copies.

"Before music I was in a gang, and there are not many ways out as you know - either prison or the graveyard," said Muggerud, with bandmate Louis Freese, aka B-Real, at his side.

"My brothers saw something in me and put on the path to music and we formed Cypress Hill."

The band's name was inspired by a neighbourhood street where the members grew up.

They sold more than three million copies of their second album, Black Sunday in 1993, while their latest album, Elephants on Acid, was released in September last year.

