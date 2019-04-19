Heavy rain a contributing factor in fatal KZN church building collapse

Congregants had been attending a Passover service at a Pentecostal Church when the wall came down on Thursday night, killing 13 worshippers.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal government officials are en route to Ndlangubo where the Easter long weekend has started in tragedy, with a building collapse killing 13 worshipers.

Heavy rainfall in the area has been partly blamed for the reason leading to the collapse.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube is expected to visit the church on Friday to offer support and speak to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

Her spokesperson Lennox Mabaso has described the incident as devastating and a sad start to the Easter weekend.

“We want to support all our communities that are impacted by this incident in their hour of need. We’ll be on site and we’ll continue to give feedback to South Africans about this incident.”

KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu has also sent his condolences to those affected by the tragedy.