‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle them

-
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
-
Four people rescued in Durban after being swept out to seaLocal
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project moneyPolitics
-
CoCT calls on residents, professionals to help with spatial development plansLocal
-
Over 160 arrested in Joburg during Easter safety campaignLocal
-
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
-
Four people rescued in Durban after being swept out to seaLocal
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project moneyPolitics
-
CoCT calls on residents, professionals to help with spatial development plansLocal
-
Over 160 arrested in Joburg during Easter safety campaignLocal
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influenceBusiness
-
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeBusiness
-
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks upBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
-
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskLocal
-
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no TarantinoLifestyle
-
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show businessLifestyle
-
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledgeWorld
-
Hurricanes sweep past Sunwolves as Super Sadie sparks LionsSport
-
Social media boycott as footballers in England say ‘enough’ over racismSport
-
Lions down Chiefs in Hamilton epicSport
-
De Villiers suggests shorter innings break to avoid slow IPL over-rateSport
-
Man City must 'stand up' from Tottenham knockout blow to keep Liverpool at baySport
-
Emery unsure if injured Ramsey will play for Arsenal againSport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle them
The 26-year-old actress plays fiery assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC drama ‘Killing Eve’.
LONDON - Jodie Comer plays fiery assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC drama Killing Eve and was once asked by a fan to replicate the killer’s murderous ways by strangling them.
The 26-year-old actress plays fiery assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC drama Killing Eve and admitted that while taking a picture one eager fan asked her to replicate the killer’s murderous ways by strangling them.
When asked on The Graham Norton Show whether she’s had any extreme reactions from fans, she said: “It’s been a good year! A lot of people just look at me in a ‘Is it her?’ sort of way.
“But recently I had a really strange one - a woman asked for a photograph with me and then she whispered in my ear, ‘Will you strangle me?’ I said, ‘No!’ “
The Doctor Foster star went on to explain that there’s “a lot more pressure” on the second series of the programme - also starring Sandra Oh and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge - because of the overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans after the first season.
She said: “There is a lot more pressure because of expectations and everyone is waiting on tenterhooks for it to come out, but once you start filming, you just have to put that to one side.”
The award-winning drama - which follows Comer as killer Villanelle and Sandra as titular MI5 detective Eve Polastri - was a smash hit the producers of the hit BBC crime drama, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris, have suggested that the show has the potential to become a long-standing fixture on the small screen.
Sally previously said: “If you made it up in the first place, you can make it up again.
“So, I think it can go on, and on, and on - you just have to refresh it all the time.”
Timeline
More in Lifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl3 hours ago
-
Who is the Judas in your life?3 hours ago
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’4 hours ago
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhood6 hours ago
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' star10 hours ago
-
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.