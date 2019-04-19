View all in Latest
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle them

The 26-year-old actress plays fiery assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC drama ‘Killing Eve’.

British actress Jodie Comer arrives for BBC America and AMC’s “Killing Eve” season 2 premiere at the Arclight on 1 April 2019 in Hollywood. Picture: AFP.
British actress Jodie Comer arrives for BBC America and AMC’s “Killing Eve” season 2 premiere at the Arclight on 1 April 2019 in Hollywood. Picture: AFP.
31 minutes ago

LONDON - Jodie Comer plays fiery assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC drama Killing Eve and was once asked by a fan to replicate the killer’s murderous ways by strangling them.

The 26-year-old actress plays fiery assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC drama Killing Eve and admitted that while taking a picture one eager fan asked her to replicate the killer’s murderous ways by strangling them.

When asked on The Graham Norton Show whether she’s had any extreme reactions from fans, she said: “It’s been a good year! A lot of people just look at me in a ‘Is it her?’ sort of way.

“But recently I had a really strange one - a woman asked for a photograph with me and then she whispered in my ear, ‘Will you strangle me?’ I said, ‘No!’ “

The Doctor Foster star went on to explain that there’s “a lot more pressure” on the second series of the programme - also starring Sandra Oh and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge - because of the overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans after the first season.

She said: “There is a lot more pressure because of expectations and everyone is waiting on tenterhooks for it to come out, but once you start filming, you just have to put that to one side.”

The award-winning drama - which follows Comer as killer Villanelle and Sandra as titular MI5 detective Eve Polastri - was a smash hit the producers of the hit BBC crime drama, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris, have suggested that the show has the potential to become a long-standing fixture on the small screen.

Sally previously said: “If you made it up in the first place, you can make it up again.

“So, I think it can go on, and on, and on - you just have to refresh it all the time.”

