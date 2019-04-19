View all in Latest
Joburg city manager says Alexandra was difficult place to service

The inquiry, which started on Friday, heard what the City has done for the area and some of the difficulties it has faced.

FILE: Alexandra community members blocked Grayston Drive in Sandton on 8 April 2019 as they made their way to the Gauteng local municipal offices to meet with Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Alexandra community members blocked Grayston Drive in Sandton on 8 April 2019 as they made their way to the Gauteng local municipal offices to meet with Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni made submissions at the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) inquiry regarding the recent spate of protests in Alexandra.

The inquiry, which started on Friday, heard what the City has done for the area and some of the difficulties it has faced.

Lukhwareni told the panel that informal settlements only receive basic services as opposed to affluent suburbs that receive additional services because they are able to pay for it.

He says there were over 200 informal settlements in Johannesburg and most of these have existed for more than five years.

Lukhwareni says Alexandra was a difficult place to service because of its spatial planning.

