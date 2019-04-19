Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’
During the filming for season two, the 39-year-old hunk was challenged on set to ‘the slap game’ by David Benioff, and it didn’t go too well for the fantasy show’s co-creator.
LONDON - Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa hospitalised showrunner David Benioff after the programme’s co-creator challenged him to a game of slaps.
During the filming for season two, the 39-year-old hunk was challenged on set to “the slap game” - which sees one player slapping the other’s hands until they miss and swap over - by David Benioff, and it didn’t go too well for the fantasy show’s co-creator.
Speaking on HBO’s Backstories web series, Benioff said: “Momoa was one of our favourite people ever on the show, and very strong. And that’s not TV makeup - in real life, he’s just a big, strong dude.
“So, I’m looking at Momoa and Momoa’s talking about beating someone at the slap game. I was like, ‘I’ll take you at the slap game.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to challenge the Khal, because if I beat the Khal, I am the Khal.’“
Momoa returned to the role as towering Khal Drogo after dying during season one. He returned for a dream sequence with Emilia Clarke - who played his former on-screen wife Daenerys Targaryen - and the behind-the-scenes battle gripped the cast and grew.
Benioff laughed: “I looked in Momoa’s eyes, I saw no mercy there. But I wouldn’t quit, because, you know, I had my pride. I had my dumb pride.”
His hands “doubled in size” by the next morning, and when he got back home to his wife Amanda Peet in Los Angeles, she sent him straight to the hospital.
He added: “Her diagnosis was that Jason Momoa had squished my hands... So, it just goes to show, don’t challenge the Khal.”
Meanwhile, Momoa recently said he was “very sad” after Emilia nearly died “numerous times” when she suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms while filming the show.
He revealed: “I’m very sad, because we almost lost her numerous times. I love her to bits and she’s here and she’s going to do great things with it and teach the world.”
More in Lifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
-
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhood
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' star
-
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB risk
-
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no Tarantino
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.