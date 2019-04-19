IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish voters

The Independent Electoral Commission is to extend its voting hours on 27 April at four foreign missions to accommodate Jewish voters celebrating the final day of Passover.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is to extend its voting hours on 27 April at four foreign missions to accommodate Jewish voters celebrating the final day of Passover.

The IEC's Kate Bapela: "The commission has agreed to extend voting hours on 27 April 2019 at four foreign missions to accommodate Jewish voters celebrating the Sabbath. The missions are as follows: London, Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and New York."

London and Tel Aviv will open voting stations from 7am until 11.30pm.

As for Los Angeles and New York, their voting stations will be open from 7am until 11pm.

The decision follows a request by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies.