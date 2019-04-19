Govt officials visit families of KZN church collapse victims

Congregants were inside a building attending a Passover service on Thursday night in Empangeni when a side wall of the church collapsed, killing 13 people.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of several government departments are visiting families of those who lost their loved ones during the deadly church wall collapse in KwaZulu-Natal.

The police say those who died are mostly young people, with the youngest person being 11 years old.

A preliminary report by the local Cooperative Governance Department cites heavy rainfall could be the reason for the tragedy.

Cooperative Governance Department spokesperson Lennox Mabaso says they are visiting those in a hospital.

“The government is doing everything in its power to ensure that we are able to comfort the people that are affected, traumatised by this incident.”