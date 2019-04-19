Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operations
Roadblocks have been being set up in various parts of the province, officials also inspected long distance vehicles and over a hundred people have been arrested so far for different crimes.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng traffic officials say they have embarked on a number of initiatives this Easter long weekend, targeting bad drivers and those who commit various other crimes.
On Thursday, Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane accompanied senior police officials on several operations as part of the Easter road safety campaign.
Nkosi-Malobane said that a number of initiatives have been put in place this long weekend targeting those who break the law.
“We’ll target wanted criminals in Gauteng, people who are wanted for different cases or offences.”
With threats by truck drivers to disrupt major routes, Nkosi-Malobane said that officers in the province are on high alert.
“And of course SAPS guys have been briefed properly when they see such activities.”
Gauteng traffic officials say they believe their Easter Safety Campaign will reduce the number of crashes on the province's roads this Easter long weekend.
