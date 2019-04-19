Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaign

-
NSRI warns of unusual tidal conditions this Easter weekendLocal
-
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic congested between Joburg, DurbanLocal
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
UN begins evacuating refugees from Libya to NigerWorld
-
Journalist shot dead in N Ireland in 'terrorist incident'World
-
KZN premier calls for probe into fatal church building collapseLocal
-
-
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroadLocal
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in ParliamentPolitics
-
Women do have power in the EFF, says MalemaPolitics
-
-
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airportPolitics
-
SAHRC to revisit Alexandra as part of protests inquiryLocal
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeBusiness
-
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks upBusiness
-
PIC denies report it’s considering Kennedy Bungane as CEOBusiness
-
Facebook bans UK far-right groupsBusiness
-
Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strikeBusiness
-
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strikeBusiness
-
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskLocal
-
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no TarantinoLifestyle
-
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show businessLifestyle
-
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledgeWorld
-
The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapperLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Soulja Boy's home burglarisedLifestyle
-
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced dangerLifestyle
-
R Kelly could face jail again over missed child supportLifestyle
-
De Villiers suggests shorter innings break to avoid slow IPL over-rateSport
-
Man City must 'stand up' from Tottenham knockout blow to keep Liverpool at baySport
-
Emery unsure if injured Ramsey will play for Arsenal againSport
-
Folau 'hurt' Waratahs: teammate FoleySport
-
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisersSport
-
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans UltraLocal
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaign
The party said its pavilion at the Rand Show would be open to visitors to the annual show which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.
JOHANNESBURG – As the general election draws closer, the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is set to give an update on its election campaign.
The party will also officially open the ANC pavilion to showcase its road to the election at the Rand Show in Nasrec on Friday.
With less than 20 days before the 8 May national and provincial elections, the ANC in Gauteng said this was an opportunity to reflect on its campaign.
The party said its pavilion at the Rand Show would be open to visitors to the annual show which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.
Gauteng is expected to be one of several highly contested provinces at the polls, with the governing party looking at retaining control.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa visited Alexandra two weeks ago following unrest in the area over service delivery protests.
