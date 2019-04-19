Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaign

The party said its pavilion at the Rand Show would be open to visitors to the annual show which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.

JOHANNESBURG – As the general election draws closer, the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is set to give an update on its election campaign.

The party will also officially open the ANC pavilion to showcase its road to the election at the Rand Show in Nasrec on Friday.

With less than 20 days before the 8 May national and provincial elections, the ANC in Gauteng said this was an opportunity to reflect on its campaign.

Gauteng is expected to be one of several highly contested provinces at the polls, with the governing party looking at retaining control.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa visited Alexandra two weeks ago following unrest in the area over service delivery protests.