Four people rescued in Durban after being swept out to sea

The National Sea Rescue Institute said two adults, a teenager, and a young child were swept out to sea by strong rip currents earlier on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been rescued from the surf at Rocky Bay south of Durban.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said two men, a teenager and a young child were swept out to sea by strong rip currents earlier on Friday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said two lifeguards responded to the incident and managed to bring the four safely to the beach.

“NSRI continues to urge the public to be cautious over this weekend in light of the spring tide that will bring high and low tides to our coastline.”