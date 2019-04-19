Emery unsure if injured Ramsey will play for Arsenal again
Emery was forced to replace Ramsey with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the first half when the Welshman went down clutching the back of his thigh before limping off the pitch.
BENGALURU- Aaron Ramsey may have played his last game for Arsenal after manager Unai Emery confirmed the midfielder sustained a muscle injury in Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League quarterfinal win at Napoli.
Ramsey is set to join Italian side Juventus after signing a four-year deal with the reigning Serie A champions in February.
“It’s a muscular injury and usually it is going to mean some weeks outside the team,” Emery said. “I don’t know if we’ll see him again before the end of the season.”
Arsenal, whose 3-0 aggregate win sealed a semi-final tie with Spanish side Valencia, host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.
