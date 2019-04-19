EC Education Dept says it fulfilling promise of delivering quality education

This is after the department opened a R39 million primary school to the Flagstaff community this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Education says that by delivering schools in the province it is fulfilling its promise to ensure that education takes place in a conducive teaching and learning environments.

This is the fourth school that has been opened in four weeks in the province.

The Flagstaff Primary School in Dlibona village comprises of seven newly constructed classrooms.

The department's Malibongwe Mtima: "We are opening these schools and handing them over to the communities where it belongs to them. We are hoping that they will look after them, as we have done in honouring the promise we have made of ensuring that quality education happens in a conducive learning environment."