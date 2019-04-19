De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issue

Good party leader Patricia de Lille says that government's failure to address the land issue cannot be used as an excuse to change the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

She says that the government can expropriate its own land to build towns and industries.

De Lille spoke to Eyewitness News on the proposed plans of her party.

Patricia de Lille said that state-owned land should be used to build houses and transport hubs.

De Lille also said that land should not be used for profit.

"There is no need to amend Section 25 of the Constitution because it is the failure of government, not the failure of the Constitution, so we don't believe in any amendment of the Constitution."

She said that land audits in each province will be done to identify public and private properties, including those of state-owned companies.

De Lille also promised to finalise outstanding land restitution cases within five years.