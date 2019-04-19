De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issue
Good party leader Patricia de Lille says that government's failure to address the land issue cannot be used as an excuse to change the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille says that government's failure to address the land issue cannot be used as an excuse to change the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
She says that the government can expropriate its own land to build towns and industries.
De Lille spoke to Eyewitness News on the proposed plans of her party.
Patricia de Lille said that state-owned land should be used to build houses and transport hubs.
De Lille also said that land should not be used for profit.
"There is no need to amend Section 25 of the Constitution because it is the failure of government, not the failure of the Constitution, so we don't believe in any amendment of the Constitution."
She said that land audits in each province will be done to identify public and private properties, including those of state-owned companies.
De Lille also promised to finalise outstanding land restitution cases within five years.
More in Politics
-
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airport
-
SAHRC to revisit Alexandra as part of protests inquiry
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May polls
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promises
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past pain
-
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.