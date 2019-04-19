CT teen hit by train didn't want to be late for school, says dad
Simo Kwepe's father, Michael, says his son died because he didn't want to be late for school. It's for this reason that the grade 10 learner apparently jumped out of a train that was stuck between stations.
CAPE TOWN - A 16-year old boy who died after jumping out of a moving Cape Town train is being laid to rest on Friday.
Simo Kwepe was struck by a moving train after jumping out of the carriage he'd been travelling in.
Metrorail officials have promised the teen's family they'll make a financial contribution towards the funeral arrangements.
"The train stopped before Woodstock station for a while and obviously everyone was agitated about that, and he decided to get off the train. With that getting off the train, there was another train [coming], and he was hit by that train."
Kwepe says not only is he burying his son on Saturday but the boy's grandmother as well. The elderly woman died a few days after her grandson's death.
"She was at hospital and I don't know, maybe the incident took her by surprise, obviously but she also passed on the Monday."
EWN asked Prasa's Nana Zenani what responsibility the agency or Metrorail has when it comes to train-related deaths, and Zenani said it assesses train-related deaths on a case by case basis and as a rule, the company focuses on injuries during transit.
