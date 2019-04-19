CoCT calls on residents, professionals to help with spatial development plans
The City of Cape Town will, over the next few months, review the eight district plans that guide spatial development and land use management.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is calling on residents and professionals to assist with new local development plans for the Mother City.
The City will, over the next few months, review the eight district plans that guide spatial development and land use management.
Mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said residents, landowners and developers were directly affected as these plans inform the City’s decisions when assessing development applications.
“The first set of it was approved in 2012 and it’s now time to revisit it and see if we are still doing what we intended to do, also to reassess the changes that happened. We need to revisit the future planning for Cape Town,” Nieuwoudt said.
The review process began on 1 May 2019 when residents can register online at the City of Cape Town's website or by completing a form at one of 24 sub-council offices for more information and updates.
The existing spatial development plans for the eight districts, including the Cape Flats, Helderberg, Mitchells Plain, and Greater Blue Downs, were approved by the city council in 2012.
