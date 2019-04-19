Charlotte Maxeke: Measures in place to ensure health protocols followed

-
Santaco hopes Hout Bay taxi violence doesn't flare up amid negotiationsLocal
Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operationsLocal
Charlotte Maxeke: Measures in place to ensure health protocols followedLocal
SAHRC plans to mediate between communities, govt over service delivery issuesLocal
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisersSport
CT teen hit by train didn't want to be late for school, says dadLocal
EC Education Dept says it fulfilling promise of delivering quality educationLocal
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroadLocal
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in ParliamentPolitics
Women do have power in the EFF, says MalemaPolitics
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?Politics
Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heightsPolitics
Independent candidates eye ConCourt bid to contest electionsPolitics
SAHRC to revisit Alexandra as part of protests inquiryLocal
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks upBusiness
PIC denies report it’s considering Kennedy Bungane as CEOBusiness
Facebook bans UK far-right groupsBusiness
Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strikeBusiness
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strikeBusiness
Samsung to inspect Galaxy Fold phones after reviewer complaintsBusiness
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskLocal
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no TarantinoLifestyle
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show businessLifestyle
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledgeWorld
The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapperLifestyle
Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 April 2019Lifestyle
Soulja Boy's home burglarisedLifestyle
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced dangerLifestyle
R Kelly could face jail again over missed child supportLifestyle
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans UltraLocal
Chelsea fight off Slavia to join Arsenal in Europa League semisSport
Pakistan leaves out Amir from World Cup preliminary squadSport
Know your Proteas ahead of CWC19Sport
The 2019 Proteas World Cup squadSport
Amla, Markram included in Proteas World Cup squadSport
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Charlotte Maxeke: Measures in place to ensure health protocols followed
The Democratic Alliance has claimed that workers in the laundry section have complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen section of the hospital.
JOHANNESBURG – Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg says there are measures in place to make sure that all health protocols are adhered to.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has claimed that workers in the laundry section have complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen section of the hospital.
However, CEO Gladys Bogoshi has responded by saying that there was only one incident in 2017 and a worker then faced remedial action.
She said that there is no evidence to support the claims and there are protocols in place to prevent this from happening.
“The Infection and Prevention Control officers conduct regular in-service training and inspection to enforce protocols and procedures.”
