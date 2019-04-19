Charlotte Maxeke: Measures in place to ensure health protocols followed

The Democratic Alliance has claimed that workers in the laundry section have complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen section of the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg says there are measures in place to make sure that all health protocols are adhered to.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has claimed that workers in the laundry section have complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen section of the hospital.

However, CEO Gladys Bogoshi has responded by saying that there was only one incident in 2017 and a worker then faced remedial action.

She said that there is no evidence to support the claims and there are protocols in place to prevent this from happening.

“The Infection and Prevention Control officers conduct regular in-service training and inspection to enforce protocols and procedures.”