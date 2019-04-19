Cato Manor death squad investigators pressured witnesses, Booysen tells inquiry

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Cato Manor death squad investigators pressured witnesses, Booysen tells inquiry

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says the police team assigned to investigate the 'Sunday Times' Cato Manor death squad stories tried to force witnesses to give incriminating statements against the implicated officers.

A screengrab of former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen gives testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 April 2019.
A screengrab of former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen gives testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 April 2019.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says the police team assigned to investigate the Sunday Times Cato Manor death squad stories tried to force witnesses to give incriminating statements against the implicated officers.

The major-general testified at the state capture of commission of inquiry on Thursday where he accused senior police and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials of protecting suspects in high-profile cases.

The Sunday Times has apologised and retracted the Cato Manor stories but Booysen and the detectives are continuing their legal fight to have the racketeering charges which followed the stories withdrawn.

Johan Booysen said that after the Cato Manor death squad stories were published, former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat appointed Major-General Jan Mabula to investigate the allegations.

Booysen said that he soon learnt that they were doing everything in their power to obtain incriminating evidence.

"I then started to wonder what's going on here. They're supposed to be objective in their investigations and they're trying to get people to change statements, they're going to informers, so they were putting pressure on people to implicate the detectives of Cato Manor."

Mabula is the same officer who conducted the counter investigation of Robert McBride and several Ipid investigators when they probed former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA