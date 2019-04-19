ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project money
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has denied mayor Herman Mashaba’s claims that the party looted funds that were set aside for the Alexandra Renewal Project.
Gauteng ANC Head of Elections Lebogang Maile says Mashaba is shifting the blame to the ANC because he has no idea how to govern the City of Johannesburg.
This comes after service delivery protests in the township two weeks ago.
The ANC in Gauteng says Mashaba is lying when he accuses the provincial ANC administration of looting money for the Alex Renewable Project.
#ANCRandshow seen at the ANC stand at the Rand Show which runs until Sunday. BD pic.twitter.com/fp3bD2RoRp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2019
Mashaba has repeatedly accused the ANC of squandering R1.6 billion set aside for the project.
“We asked Mashaba about what’s happening now with the Alex Renewable Project. He closed the project... he never allocated any money,” Maila said.
Maila says Mashaba blames the ANC for all his failures because he is in over his head: “Mashaba is just a lost, clueless person, who doesn’t know what’s happening.”
Maila says the mayor must focus on providing services to Alex residents and not bad mouthing the ANC.
