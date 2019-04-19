Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94
The fact-checking organisation said the government has only built just over three million houses in the past 25 years.
JOHANNESBURG - Fact-checking organisation Africa Check says it’s found that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not correct when he said the government had built four million houses since 1994.
Ramaphosa told residents of Alexandra last week that the government had built four million houses and plans to build an additional one million in the next five years.
Africa Check said the statistics given by the president were inaccurate.
The fact-checking organisation said the government had only built just over three million houses in the past 25 years.
It also said Ramaphosa's plans to build one million houses are slightly unreasonable.
The organisation said no government administration in this country had managed to build one million houses during a five-year term. The highest number of houses built was 750,000 from 1999 to 2004.
The Presidency has not yet responded to requests to comment.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
