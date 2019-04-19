13 killed in KZN church building collapse

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

13 killed in KZN church building collapse

The churchgoers gathered for a passover session on Thursday night when the tragedy happened.

The Pentecostal Church in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal after a structural collapse on 19 April 2019. Picture: Supplied.
The Pentecostal Church in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal after a structural collapse on 19 April 2019. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Pentecostal Church building has collapsed in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal, killing 13 congregants.

The churchgoers gathered for a Passover session on Thursday night when the tragedy happened.

A preliminary report has blamed the perpetual rainfall in the northern area of the province for contributing to a part of the building caving in.

The provincial Cooperative Governance Department's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso: "A building that was being used by congregants belonging to the Pentecostal Church collapsed, leaving a total of 13 worshippers reportedly dead."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA