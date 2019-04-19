13 killed in KZN church building collapse

The churchgoers gathered for a passover session on Thursday night when the tragedy happened.

JOHANNESBURG - A Pentecostal Church building has collapsed in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal, killing 13 congregants.

The churchgoers gathered for a Passover session on Thursday night when the tragedy happened.

A preliminary report has blamed the perpetual rainfall in the northern area of the province for contributing to a part of the building caving in.

The provincial Cooperative Governance Department's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso: "A building that was being used by congregants belonging to the Pentecostal Church collapsed, leaving a total of 13 worshippers reportedly dead."