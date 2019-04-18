Women do have power in the EFF, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party has women leaders within its structures across South Africa and they have a noticeable number of women leaders in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said on Thursday the idea that women are not empowered within the party was disingenuous.

Malema told Eusebius McKaiser on 702 his party had women leaders in its structures across South Africa, and the EFF had a noticeable number of women leaders in Parliament. He used EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego as proof of this.

“Women are there and elected in the structures of the EFF. And Hlengiwe Mkhlipi is another female figure within the leadership ranks of the party.”

Malema said ideas that women in the party were not being elevated to stronger positions was misinformed.

“The problem is that we only put emphasis on the president, forgetting that the president alone will not do anything in the absence of the collective.”

