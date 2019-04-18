View all in Latest
WC municipalities ranked as best in SA - Good Governance Africa index

The province municipalities dominate the list, with Mossel Bay rated as the top-performing municipality in the country while the lowest ranked municipality in the Western Cape comes in at number 59 on the list of 213 municipalities.

Mossel Bay. Picture: mosselbay.gov.za
Mossel Bay. Picture: mosselbay.gov.za
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Twelve of the top 20 best performing municipalities in South Africa are in the Western Cape.

This is according to Good Governance Africa's 2019 index of local municipalities which ranks the best to worst in South Africa.

The province municipalities dominate the list, with Mossel Bay rated as the top-performing municipality in the country.

The lowest ranked municipality in the Western Cape comes in at number 59 on the list of 213 municipalities.

Provincial Local Government MEC Anton Bredell: "Good Governance Africa is an independent think tank. It looks at three areas: the quality of administration, economic development and service delivery. Although there's a lot of work ahead, we want to congratulate our municipalities in the Western Cape."

