WC ANC promises to follow up on Prasa protesters' demands
Commuters joined #UniteBehind in a march to the ANC's regional headquarters, where they handed over a memorandum to ANC Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool.
CAPE TOWN - Pre-election protest season has moved from suburbs to transport hubs.
On Wednesday, angry commuters gathered at a protest organised by a transport lobby group at the Cape Town Station.
Both the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the regional African National Congress (ANC) were in their crosshairs as they demanded action to ensure their commute is safer and more reliable.
Commuters from across Cape Town occupied the foyer at the Prasa offices yesterday.
Among them, Ocean View resident Ludine Warries, who relies on Metrorail to get to work every day.
She feels unsafe on the train and with good reason after an encounter with a sex pest one morning.
"You don't feel safe, you don't know what to do. For example, the train stands between the platforms and you have to jump... people get hurt."
Warries and other commuters joined #UniteBehind in a march to the ANC's regional headquarters, where they handed over a memorandum to ANC Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool.
"We will follow up and find out where in the process the answers are going to be forthcoming," Rasool said.
Prasa falls under national government's authority and protesters hope that the local ANC will have some luck in spurring on their colleagues in national positions.
