UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB risk
UCT's Professor Keertan Dheda and Dr Michele Tomasicchio have been researching the link between Depo-Provera and TB for three years.
CAPE TOWN - A breakthrough study conducted at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has found that a commonly used injectable contraceptive could potentially increase the risk of tuberculosis (TB).
Professor Keertan Dheda and Dr Michele Tomasicchio based at the institution’s Centre for Lung Infection and Immunity have been researching the link between Depo-Provera and TB for three years.
Dheda said although the increased risk had not officially been proven yet, it opened the door for further research.
Some 16,5 million women in sub-Saharan African rely on this injection which is administered every three months.
“We used human blood and extracted the immune cell, we infected them with live TB bugs, we then tested contraceptives, and what we found is Depo-Provera subvert the protected human response against TB. In fact, it prevented human cells from killing TB.”
TB continues to be the country’s leading underlying natural cause of death.
Popular in Local
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
Evidence incriminating Mdluli were removed from docket - Booysen
-
2 injured in military helicopter crash in Midrand - witness
-
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon
-
Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.