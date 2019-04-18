View all in Latest
Two arrested after police discover illegal abalone at Table View home

Officers searched a house in Table View and found two of the rooms were fully equipped drying rooms with shelves stacked of dried abalone.

CAPE TOWN - Police arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with a second abalone bust this week.

Officers searched a house in Table View and found two of the rooms were fully equipped drying rooms with shelves stacked of dried abalone.

The suspects will appear in court next Tuesday.

On Monday, traffic officials a man after he was found with abalone with a street value of R3.8 million.

