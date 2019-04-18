Two arrested after police discover illegal abalone at Table View home

Officers searched a house in Table View and found two of the rooms were fully equipped drying rooms with shelves stacked of dried abalone.

CAPE TOWN - Police arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with a second abalone bust this week.

The suspects will appear in court next Tuesday.

On Monday, traffic officials a man after he was found with abalone with a street value of R3.8 million.