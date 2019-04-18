-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Two arrested after police discover illegal abalone at Table View home
Officers searched a house in Table View and found two of the rooms were fully equipped drying rooms with shelves stacked of dried abalone.
CAPE TOWN - Police arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with a second abalone bust this week.
Officers searched a house in Table View and found two of the rooms were fully equipped drying rooms with shelves stacked of dried abalone.
The suspects will appear in court next Tuesday.
On Monday, traffic officials a man after he was found with abalone with a street value of R3.8 million.
#sapsWC Five arrested and #Abalone worth millions seized in Table View. They will appear in Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 23 April 2019.https://t.co/TKLWp0OGj5 pic.twitter.com/8jmerLEU3g— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 17, 2019
