Trio nabbed over fraudulent vehicle roadworthy certificates
The trio, aged between 31 and 41, were arrested after the team descended in Grabouw, clamping down on crime in search of unroadworthy vehicles.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks, together with the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works as well as the provincial traffic officials, arrested three people in connection with fraudulent roadworthy certificates on Wednesday.
During the joint operation, three vehicles which previously failed the mandatory roadworthy tests in March by the provincial Traffic Department were suspended.
Hawks spokesperson captain Philani Nkwalase said: “The vehicles were deemed not fit to be operated on public roads until all identified faults were fixed. Despite the prohibition, the vehicles were alleged to have been fraudulently certified roadworthy.”
The suspects are expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of fraud.
