Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in Parliament

The Alliance for Transformation for All, which focuses on transport issues, is one of 19 new parties that will be contesting the elections.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi drivers and operators want to go beyond just taxi ranks and the roads, they want a seat at the table in Parliament after the elections.

It’s for this reason that the taxi industry has come together to form the Alliance for Transformation for All (ATA) which will be contesting the May elections.

The ATA is one of 19 new parties that will be contesting the elections.

The four-page long ballot paper - listing nearly fifty parties - will include a number of new parties, ranging from the obscure to those focused on single issues such as land.

ATA presidential spokesperson Sabelo Dumezweni said that his party would focus mainly on transport issues.

“We want to go to Parliament to influence the powers that be through participation in the portfolio committees dealing with transport,” he said.

He said that the party’s constituency was made up of voters beyond the taxi industry and named students as potential supporters.

The party’s campaign will culminate in a rally in Durban on 28 April, which will mark its final campaign drive before the elections.