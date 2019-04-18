The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapper

Italian football club AS Roma has banned its players from taking pictures with Drake because after taking selfies with several players from different clubs, the teams all lost.

JOHANNESBURG – Drake usually wins at many things; whether it’s grabbing Grammys for best rap album, producing or being an entrepreneur but apparently not in football.

The rapper has repeatedly posed for photos with footballers, only for their teams to go on and lose.

The lyrics “My team good, we don't really need a mascot” from his song Motto come to mind…

These are the players he’s posed with and freakily their teams have gone on to lose their next match:

• French side Paris Saint-Germain lost 5-1. Defender Layvin Kurzawa posed for a picture with the rapper the day before.

• Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attended a Drake concert at The O2 in London three days before his side lost its Premier League game against Everton.

• Manchester United also became a victim of the rapper's hoodoo, losing to Wolves in the FA Cup shortly after Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba posed for pictures with Drake.

• Manchester City's Sergio Aguero gifted Drake with one of his shirts when the pair met in March, and last week the Argentine striker missed a decisive penalty in City's Champions League quarterfinal against Tottenham.

• Drake also posed with Dortmund's young English star Jadon Sancho last month, weeks before the Bundesliga side lost 5-0 to rival Bayern Munich.

I don't believe in superstitions or anything BUT I do believe in the @Drake curse. I need to be seeing @Drake take some pictures with #Messi before tomorrow night. #DrakeCurse #CurseOfDrake pic.twitter.com/mgmnniAjSU — ✯EmilioFernandez✯ (@ThatSpanishOne) April 15, 2019

Well AS Roma isn’t taking any chances. The club released a statement on Twitter saying players are banned from taking pictures with Drake until the end of the season.

All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

Furthermore, people have reacted with humour on Twitter:

Hahaha. Too funny. Drake's curse when it comes to sports, knows no bounds. Can't blame AC Roma for that decision. pic.twitter.com/mYj6gglHMj — 💞Val💞 (@MolenaVal) April 18, 2019