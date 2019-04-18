The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapper

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapper

Italian football club AS Roma has banned its players from taking pictures with Drake because after taking selfies with several players from different clubs, the teams all lost.

Rapper Drake. Picture: @champagnepapi/Instagram.
Rapper Drake. Picture: @champagnepapi/Instagram.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Drake usually wins at many things; whether it’s grabbing Grammys for best rap album, producing or being an entrepreneur but apparently not in football.

The rapper has repeatedly posed for photos with footballers, only for their teams to go on and lose.

The lyrics “My team good, we don't really need a mascot” from his song Motto come to mind…

These are the players he’s posed with and freakily their teams have gone on to lose their next match:

• French side Paris Saint-Germain lost 5-1. Defender Layvin Kurzawa posed for a picture with the rapper the day before.
• Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attended a Drake concert at The O2 in London three days before his side lost its Premier League game against Everton.
• Manchester United also became a victim of the rapper's hoodoo, losing to Wolves in the FA Cup shortly after Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba posed for pictures with Drake.
• Manchester City's Sergio Aguero gifted Drake with one of his shirts when the pair met in March, and last week the Argentine striker missed a decisive penalty in City's Champions League quarterfinal against Tottenham.
• Drake also posed with Dortmund's young English star Jadon Sancho last month, weeks before the Bundesliga side lost 5-0 to rival Bayern Munich.

Well AS Roma isn’t taking any chances. The club released a statement on Twitter saying players are banned from taking pictures with Drake until the end of the season.

Furthermore, people have reacted with humour on Twitter:

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA