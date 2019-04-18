Sundowns drop points in SuperSport defeat

-
Don't munch & drive? What a positive breathalyser reading after cross bun meansLocal
‘It's going to be the same thing’ - Mistrust clouds District Six land claim winLocal
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced dangerLifestyle
Key witness admits he made assumptions about accused in CT extortion caseLocal
EFF dismisses ‘fake’ ANC campaign in SeshegoElections
Corporal punishment out, but police boss calls for stricter measures at schoolsLocal
EFF dismisses ‘fake’ ANC campaign in SeshegoElections
Orange overalls and handcuffs: The DA's elections gift to ANCElections
Court dismisses bid for independent candidates to stand in electionsPolitics
And the fight goes on: De Lille takes DA to Electoral CourtPolitics
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
ANC denies knowledge of SABC debate between Ramaphosa, MaimanePolitics
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
Election observers call on WC parties to tone down campaign rhetoricPolitics
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidatesPolitics
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
Sibanye-Stillwater, Amcu seal wage dealBusiness
SA headline consumer inflation rises to 4.5%Business
Botswana unveils rare 20-carat blue diamondAfrica
Tiger Brands to fight listeria class actionLocal
Rand lifted by faster Chinese growthBusiness
Hyatt Hotel workers vow to continue picket until wage negotiations resumeBusiness
-
-
-
-
-
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
Sundowns drop points in SuperSport defeat
Fresh from their success against Egyptian giants Al Ahly over the weekend, the Brazilians were looking to get back on track in the league but it was not to be.
Mamelodi Sundowns dropped crucial points in the tight title race after a 2-0 loss to SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby on Wednesday evening.
Fresh from their success against Egyptian giants Al Ahly over the weekend, the Brazilians were looking to get back on track in the league campaign and cut Orlando Pirates' six-point lead at the top of the table.
It was not to be though as Grant Kekana's 28th minute header and Kampane Lungu's 78th strike were enough to secure all three points for Matsatsantsa who now move up fourth on the log on 43 points.
Sundowns have the benefit of two games in hand but the defeat in the Tshwane derby now gives Pirates a massive advantage in the title race with just a few weeks left in the season.
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderone day ago
Semenya among ‘Time’ magazine’s 100 influential people8 hours ago
Supersport steps in SABC void187 days ago
Careless United undone by Messi double as Barca cruise into semis18 hours ago
Spurs survive seven-goal thriller to end Man City's quadruple quest46 minutes ago
Spurs’ Mauricio Pochettino sad to lose on-fire Son to South Korea111 days ago
