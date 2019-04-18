View all in Latest
Sundowns drop points in SuperSport defeat

Fresh from their success against Egyptian giants Al Ahly over the weekend, the Brazilians were looking to get back on track in the league but it was not to be.

the defeat in the Tshwane derby now gives Pirates a massive advantage in the title race with just a few weeks left in the season.
the defeat in the Tshwane derby now gives Pirates a massive advantage in the title race with just a few weeks left in the season.
47 minutes ago

Mamelodi Sundowns dropped crucial points in the tight title race after a 2-0 loss to SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby on Wednesday evening.

Fresh from their success against Egyptian giants Al Ahly over the weekend, the Brazilians were looking to get back on track in the league campaign and cut Orlando Pirates' six-point lead at the top of the table.

It was not to be though as Grant Kekana's 28th minute header and Kampane Lungu's 78th strike were enough to secure all three points for Matsatsantsa who now move up fourth on the log on 43 points.

Sundowns have the benefit of two games in hand but the defeat in the Tshwane derby now gives Pirates a massive advantage in the title race with just a few weeks left in the season.

