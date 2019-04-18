Sibanye: Amcu members to return to work after Easter break

Amcu reached an agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater after signing a three-year wage deal which sees salaries increase by R650 for the first year, R700 for the second and R825 for the third year.

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater says workers affiliated to Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) who have been on a five-month-long strike will return to work on Tuesday.

Sibanye says it welcomes the end of the protracted strike, which has cost the company over R1.6 billion in revenue.



After five months on no work, no pay, some 14,000 Amcu members are set to return work on Tuesday at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mining operations.

The company's James Wellsted said: “We’ve resolved the strike now and Amcu and its members agreed to come back to work. So, after the Easter break, they will be returning to work.”

Sibanye is the largest producer of gold in the country and has incurred billions of rands in losses because of the wage strike.

Wellsted said that it's time for the company to rebuild.

“We’ve said all along that nobody wins in a strike and you need to ask yourself what the purpose of it was. So, we’ll be assisting them with transport.”

Sibanye says as part of the agreement it will work on repairing its relationship with all involved.