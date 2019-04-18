Santaco: Hout Bay taxi associations agree to continue negotiations
The violence stems from a dispute between two taxi associations over a Hout Bay to Cape Town route.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says taxi associations in Hout Bay have agreed to continue peaceful negotiations.
Five people were killed in taxi-related shootings in the area in recent weeks.
Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Transport Minister Blade Nzimande met with warring taxi associations on separate occasions.
Nzimande has set up a task team, comprised of government officials and taxi bodies, to come up with a long-term solution in the area.
The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and the Congress Organisation of Democratic Taxi Association have both stated its intention to prevent any further violence in the area.
Santaco Western Cape chair Achmat Dyason said: “The affected bodies and other parties have requested that we give them more time to find a solution. We thank them for their tolerance and ask them to adhere to their commitment to peace. They have also confirmed their commitment to the peace process while the negotiations are ongoing.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
