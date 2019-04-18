Samwu: RTMC must find out if David Tembe is qualified to be a cop
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says it wants Ipid and the RTMC to investigate Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says it wants the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to investigate Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe.
Samwu wants Ipid to determine whether Tembe's statements made to junior officers last month were in violation of JMPD standing orders and laced with political undertones.
Senior officers at the JMPD said that Tembe incited junior officers to revolt against them, and they are waiting to present their grievances to the City of Johannesburg.
The union also wants the Road Traffic Management Corporation to find out if Tembe is qualified to be a policeman, let alone a chief.
Samwu is turning up the heat on Tembe.
A letter from the union said that the unit confiscated a superintendent's cellphone in contravention of the Rica Act.
The union's Jack Mokalapa said that Ipid should determine if the unit is empowered under law to investigate officers.
“The conduct or misconduct of chief of police Mr David Tembe has been referred to Ipid for investigation.”
The union says it also found that Tembe never qualified as a police officer, and even if he had, after his break in service he ought to have gone for a refresher course before re-joining the Metro Police, which he didn’t.
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini is expected to outline the procedures to be followed on Thursday morning.
