Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledge
Salma Hayek has paid a gushing tribute to her husband after he pledged €100 million to help rebuild the Notre-Dame Cathedral after it was partially destroyed by fire.
LONDON – Salma Hayek feels proud to be part of her husband François-Henri Pinault's family after he and his billionaire businessman father François Pinault pledged €100 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Salma Hayek has paid a gushing tribute to her husband after he pledged €100 million to help rebuild the Notre-Dame Cathedral after it was partially destroyed by fire.
The 52-year-old actress was keen to point out her husband and father-in-law, "won’t be claiming any tax deductions from the government", despite their donation.
View this post on Instagram
Today more than ever I feel proud to be part of the Pinault family. Not only for their personal and heart felt participation in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris but also because their contribution wont be claiming any tax deductions from the government. My husband and father in law are two generous french citizens, who sincerely understand the importance of this spiritual, cultural and historical treasure from Paris to the world. Plus que jamais, je suis très fière aujourd’hui de faire partie de la famille Pinault. Non seulement pour leur contribution à la reconstruction de Notre-Dame de Paris, mais aussi parce qu’ils le feront sans aucun avantage fiscal ! Mon mari et mon Beau-père sont deux citoyens français généreux qui comprennent profondément l’importance de ce trésor spirituel, culturel et historique que Paris et la France ont offert au monde entier !
The world was left shocked this week when footage of the historical Paris cathedral in flames began circulating the globe after the iconic building caught fire on Monday evening, consuming the roof and causing the spine to collapse.
A day later, Pinault - who has 11-year-old daughter Valentina with Hayek - announced his and his father's pledge.
The Kering CEO - who controls a number of businesses including Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga - said in a statement: "My father and myself have decided to release a sum of €100 million from our Artemis funds [the family holding company] to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame."
Hayek - who has been married to Pinault since 2009 - shared a picture of the building on fire.
Donations for the cause have now surpassed €1 billion, which includes a €200 million pledge from collector Bernard Arnault, who founded luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, which owns the fashion brands Dior, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton.
Popular in World
-
29 German tourists killed in Madeira bus crash
-
Facing arrest, former Peru president Garcia kills himself
-
Salah calls for change in treatment of women in Muslim world
-
Indian girl, 12, 'raped and killed' by brothers, uncle
-
Ferry disaster: Vice principal hangs himself
-
Gunmen kill at least 14 bus passengers in Pakistan: official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.