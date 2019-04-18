Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledge

Salma Hayek has paid a gushing tribute to her husband after he pledged €100 million to help rebuild the Notre-Dame Cathedral after it was partially destroyed by fire.

LONDON – Salma Hayek feels proud to be part of her husband François-Henri Pinault's family after he and his billionaire businessman father François Pinault pledged €100 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The 52-year-old actress was keen to point out her husband and father-in-law, "won’t be claiming any tax deductions from the government", despite their donation.

The world was left shocked this week when footage of the historical Paris cathedral in flames began circulating the globe after the iconic building caught fire on Monday evening, consuming the roof and causing the spine to collapse.

A day later, Pinault - who has 11-year-old daughter Valentina with Hayek - announced his and his father's pledge.

The Kering CEO - who controls a number of businesses including Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga - said in a statement: "My father and myself have decided to release a sum of €100 million from our Artemis funds [the family holding company] to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame."

Hayek - who has been married to Pinault since 2009 - shared a picture of the building on fire.

Donations for the cause have now surpassed €1 billion, which includes a €200 million pledge from collector Bernard Arnault, who founded luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, which owns the fashion brands Dior, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton.