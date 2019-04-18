Salah calls for change in treatment of women in Muslim world

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Salah calls for change in treatment of women in Muslim world

Egyptian football star Mohamed "Mo" Salah told 'Time' that while his attitudes towards gender equality had evolved over the years, he wanted to see more change.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah waves for fans during a World Cup training session at Cairo international stadium on 9 June 2018. Picture: Reuters.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah waves for fans during a World Cup training session at Cairo international stadium on 9 June 2018. Picture: Reuters.
26 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES - Egyptian football star Mohamed "Mo" Salah has called for change in the way women are treated in the Muslim world, in an interview with Time magazine published Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Liverpool forward was named one of the US magazine's 100 most influential figures of the year, alongside other athletes including Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Naomi Osaka.

Salah told Time that while his attitudes towards gender equality had evolved over the years, he wanted to see more change.

"I think we need to change the way we treat women in our culture," Salah was quoted as saying. "It's not optional."

He said the treatment of women "in my culture and in the Middle East" had changed his opinions on gender issues.

"I support the woman more than I did before, because I feel like she deserves more than what they give her now, at the moment," Salah told the magazine.

Salah is an icon in Egypt after helping the country qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the first time they had reached the finals of the event since 1990.

He was named African Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and was also English football's Player of the Year in 2017-2018 following a dazzling season with Liverpool.

He told Time he has learned to cope with the "little bit of pressure" that comes with his elevated profile, while expressing pride at being regarded as a role model.

"To be the first Egyptian in (this) situation and no one has done this before... it's something different," he said, insisting that superstardom had not changed his lifestyle.

"I just live my life normal," he said. "Most of the time I stay at home, I don't like to go out."

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA