SAHRC to revisit Alexandra as part of protests inquiry
Johannesburg City manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni was the first witness to take the stand as the commission started its investigation on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has resolved to pay a second visit to Alexandra as part of its inquiry into service delivery in the township.
Johannesburg city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni was the first witness to take the stand as the commission started its investigation on Thursday.
The probe which is a collaboration between the commission and the Public Protector’s office comes after residents went on rampage earlier in May blocking streets, calling for better services.
Chairperson for the commission in Gauteng Buang Jones said Lukhwareni‘s testimony was about service delivery in the township.
“The service delivery track record of the City of Johannesburg in Alex and the some of the plans they have at the moment to attend to the issues that have been raised.”
He said they had seen a need for more investigations.
“It’s important to also understand the topology of the area to also look at the extent of the congestion in Alex.”
Meanwhile, leaders of the Total Shutdown in the township say their protest was suspended until they get feedback from ministers and they meet with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Following the inter-ministerial committee meeting on Wednesday night, Total Shutdown member Thembeni Manana said Mashaba must address Alexandra residents in the township so that he can see their plight.
Manana said that the meeting served to give ministers timelines on when changes in the township will be made.
She added that despite the presence of national government, local government and Mashaba’s office needed to go to Alexandra.
WATCH: 'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by the city manager
Additional reporting by Ahmed Kajee.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
