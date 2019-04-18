SAHRC to delve into root cause of Alex protest
The probe comes after residents went on rampage earlier this month blocking streets, calling for better services.
JOHANNESBURG – The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng is hosting an inquiry into the recent violent protests in Alexandra township on Thursday.
They also took their anger to the offices of the City of Johannesburg in Sandton.
The SAHRC's inquiry is in collaboration with the Public Protector's office, which is looking into service delivery complaints in Alexandra.
HRC Gauteng chairperson Buang Jones said that the aim of the probe is to determine exactly why residents have been protesting.
“So, the inquiry will focus on the provision of basic services, housing issues, sanitation, environmental degradation in Alex.”
Jones says the protests should not be politicised.
On Monday, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was heckled during the city's planned Independent Development Plan meeting and was unable to address residents.
