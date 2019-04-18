SABC: No plan to host Ramaphosa, Maimane in election debate

On Wednesday, the ANC denied that it had agreed to a public debate between Ramaphosa and Maimane.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC says that it has no plans to host a debate between African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane.

This comes after Maimane confirmed that he had agreed to a public debate on the SABC.

He has also taken to Twitter with pictures of chicken stock, implying that Ramaphosa has chickened out of a debate.

Dear Mr President. This goes well with chickening out of debates. pic.twitter.com/vhoyYHjlZi — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 17, 2019

The SABC's Vuyo Mthembu: "We have not communicated or shared any such information with the public but what I can state is that one of our election programmes, The Big Debate, has approached the leaders of political parties to participate in a debate scheduled for the final episode ahead of the May 8 election."