SABC: No plan to host Ramaphosa, Maimane in election debate
On Wednesday, the ANC denied that it had agreed to a public debate between Ramaphosa and Maimane.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC says that it has no plans to host a debate between African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane.
This comes after Maimane confirmed that he had agreed to a public debate on the SABC.
He has also taken to Twitter with pictures of chicken stock, implying that Ramaphosa has chickened out of a debate.
Dear Mr President. This goes well with chickening out of debates. pic.twitter.com/vhoyYHjlZi— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 17, 2019
The SABC's Vuyo Mthembu: "We have not communicated or shared any such information with the public but what I can state is that one of our election programmes, The Big Debate, has approached the leaders of political parties to participate in a debate scheduled for the final episode ahead of the May 8 election."
