Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks up
The currency has eked out gains in the previous session after retail sales came in weak but better than forecasts.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s currency weakened on Thursday, losing ground against a stronger dollar as investors closed positions and took profits before the Easter holiday - while stocks took heart from rising gold prices.
The currency has eked out gains in the previous session after retail sales came in weak but better than forecasts. But by 15:00 GMT, it was back beyond the 14.00 mark against the dollar - 0.5% softer at 14.07.
“At the moment we’ve had quite a strong week and now people are just squaring in their books for their weekend,” said Sanlam Private Wealth Portfolio Manager Garth Curry.
Government bonds were flat with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond at 8.465%.
Stocks rose as gold prices jumped aided by a global turn to safe-haven assets on renewed concerns about global growth.
Despite a weak early session, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Top-40 Index closed 0.59% higher to 52,792, while the broader All-Share Index climbed 0.53% to 59,110.
General merchandisers continued to reap the benefits of the retail data, rising 2.31%.
Top performers included Clicks which rose 5.84% to 195.46 after it said on Wednesday half-year earnings were up 13.2% on strong health and beauty product sales.
Commodities were among the top blue-chip performers, with Goldfields up 2.48% to R549 while rival AngloGold Ashanti rose 1.85% to 183.69.
The gold miners index was up 1.57% as investors turned to safe-haven assets following weak manufacturing surveys from Asia and Europe.
More in Business
-
PIC denies report it’s considering Kennedy Bungane as CEO
-
Facebook bans UK far-right groups
-
Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strike
-
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike
-
Samsung to inspect Galaxy Fold phones after reviewer complaints
-
Power shortages could cut 2019 GDP growth - Sarb
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.