Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to an effective 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

FILE: AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in 2013. Picture: AFP.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will consider recommendations to pardon AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to an effective 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeals knocked off three years.

Traditional leaders have asked Ramaphosa to release Dalindyebo.

His pardon application has been finalised by Justice Minister Michael Masutha and submitted to the president to exercise his prerogative on the matter.

The Supreme Court of Appeal found that he ordered some of his subjects to be disciplined by having their homes torched; they were also kidnapped and assaulted.

The appeal court, however, set aside Dalindyebo’s culpable homicide conviction.

The matter relates to incidents that took place between June 1995 and January 1996 on his farm near Mthatha.

Additional information by Regan Thaw.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

