Panyaza calls on police, govt depts, NGOs to help secure schools

EFF will conduct peaceful election campaign, says Limpopo leaderPolitics
Nzimande: Anyone blocking national roads will be arrestedLocal
Panyaza calls on police, govt depts, NGOs to help secure schoolsLocal
Comair confident planned Numsa strike won't affect operationsBusiness
Booysen presents evidence of plan to remove him from high-profile investigationLocal
Officials brace for Easter long weekend traffic spikeLocal
District 6 Working Committee: Courts needed to move land claims process alongLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
Govt leaders meet with Alex communityPolitics
EFF dismisses ‘fake’ ANC campaign in SeshegoElections
Orange overalls and handcuffs: The DA's elections gift to ANCElections
Court dismisses bid for independent candidates to stand in electionsPolitics
And the fight goes on: De Lille takes DA to Electoral CourtPolitics
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
ANC denies knowledge of SABC debate between Ramaphosa, MaimanePolitics
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
More troubles for ANC as FS members head to court over Parly listsElections
Court dismisses bid for independent candidates to stand in electionsPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
Comair confident planned Numsa strike won't affect operationsBusiness
Rand lifted by Chinese growth; stocks flatBusiness
Sibanye-Stillwater, Amcu seal wage dealBusiness
SA headline consumer inflation rises to 4.5%Business
Botswana unveils rare 20-carat blue diamondAfrica
Tiger Brands to fight listeria class actionLocal
Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 April 2019Lifestyle
Soulja Boy's home burglarisedLifestyle
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced dangerLifestyle
R Kelly could face jail again over missed child supportLifestyle
Beyonce drops another surprise albumLifestyle
Sophie Turner contemplated suicide during early 'Game of Thrones' fameLifestyle
Kim Kardashian West helps open new health centre in her father's nameLifestyle
Remaining Sam Smith Cape Town shows cancelledLifestyle
Child abuse, recurrent depression linked to similar changes in brainLifestyle
'Something crazy' - Klopp delight as Liverpool march on in EuropeSport
Salah calls for change in treatment of women in Muslim worldWorld
Sundowns drop points in SuperSport defeatSport
Spurs survive seven-goal thriller to end Man City's quadruple questSport
Smeda, Motlhalo, Kgatlana to miss USA friendly clashSport
Nadal steamrolls to opening Monte Carlo winSport
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Panyaza calls on police, govt depts, NGOs to help secure schools
More than a thousand delegates from various spheres of government met in Boksburg on Wednesday to come up with a common strategy to protect learning institutions.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for help from the police, Correctional Services Department and NGOs to prevent criminals from targeting schools.
More than a thousand delegates from various spheres of government met in Boksburg on Wednesday to come up with a common strategy to protect learning institutions.
A number of schools have become soft targets for criminals over the past few months.
Lesufi says this has to change.
“As I said, we’re sitting ducks. The criminals robbed one of our schools now in Midrand. Gangsters can come to a school and do as they wish, so let’s find that buffer that can protect all of us.”
