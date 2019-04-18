Panyaza calls on police, govt depts, NGOs to help secure schools

More than a thousand delegates from various spheres of government met in Boksburg on Wednesday to come up with a common strategy to protect learning institutions.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for help from the police, Correctional Services Department and NGOs to prevent criminals from targeting schools.

A number of schools have become soft targets for criminals over the past few months.

Lesufi says this has to change.

“As I said, we’re sitting ducks. The criminals robbed one of our schools now in Midrand. Gangsters can come to a school and do as they wish, so let’s find that buffer that can protect all of us.”