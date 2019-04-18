Omar al-Bashir placed in solitary confinement at Khartoum prison

Several members of his 30-year regime are also being in the prison on the banks of the Blue Nile where they jailed thousands of political prisoners.

PRETORIA – Deposed Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been moved to Khartoum's notorious Kobar maximum security prison where he's being held in solitary confinement.

Several members of his 30-year regime are also being held in the prison on the banks of the Blue Nile where they jailed thousands of political prisoners.

Sudan's transitional military council says moving Al-Bashir from the presidential palace to Kobar prison is part of its crackdown on corruption.

This is part of the demands of the pro-democracy activists led by the Sudan Professionals Association.

The military rulers have agreed to this but still, refuse the call by the protestors to hand over power to a civilian administration of 13 ministers and a 120-member parliament.