Omar al-Bashir placed in solitary confinement at Khartoum prison

Several members of his 30-year regime are also being in the prison on the banks of the Blue Nile where they jailed thousands of political prisoners.

In this file photo taken on 14 March 2019, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir attends a meeting with his new 20-member cabinet as they take oath at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 14 March 2019, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir attends a meeting with his new 20-member cabinet as they take oath at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Deposed Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been moved to Khartoum's notorious Kobar maximum security prison where he's being held in solitary confinement.

Several members of his 30-year regime are also being held in the prison on the banks of the Blue Nile where they jailed thousands of political prisoners.

Sudan's transitional military council says moving Al-Bashir from the presidential palace to Kobar prison is part of its crackdown on corruption.

This is part of the demands of the pro-democracy activists led by the Sudan Professionals Association.

The military rulers have agreed to this but still, refuse the call by the protestors to hand over power to a civilian administration of 13 ministers and a 120-member parliament.

