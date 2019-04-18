Officials brace for Easter long weekend traffic spike

Traffic police are expected to mainly focus on checking motorists' blood alcohol level as driving under the influence has been flagged in previous years as the main cause of road crashes.

JOHANNESBURG – The traffic volumes are expected to start increasing on Thursday morning as thousands of motorists take to the roads ahead of the Easter weekend.

The N3 Toll Concession says that all its toll gate plazas will be operating at capacity to ensure minimised bottle necks and delays in travel time.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will be on the N1 highway in Pretoria on Thursday morning for government's road safety activation.

Nzimande's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Law enforcement authorities and emergency services have been placed on high alert to enforce the law.”

Meanwhile, road works still underway on various parts of the busy N3 highway connecting Gauteng with KwaZulu-Natal have been suspended for the long weekend.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Con Roux said: “Easter Monday is normally the busiest day of the year for us on the N3, it’s really going to be jampacked.”

The N1, N3 and N4 are expected to be busiest over the next few days as thousands of pilgrims and holidaymakers travel to church gatherings.