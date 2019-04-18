View all in Latest
Nzimande urges motorists to buckle up, avoid texting on the long road

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will be joining traffic police on the N1 highway in Pretoria this morning for government's road safety activation.

46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As thousands of holidaymakers and pilgrims hit the road on Thursday morning for the Easter long weekend, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has urged motorists to buckle up and avoid texting while driving.

The N1, N3 and N4 highways are again expected to be the busiest roads for the next few days.

The Transport Minister will be joining traffic police on the N1 highway in Pretoria this morning for government's road safety activation.

Nzimande is expecting more than 2,400 vehicles to pass through major toll plazas, per hour, this Easter long weekend.

One of the busiest roads will be the N1 north in Limpopo where thousands of worshipers will make their way to the annual Zion Christian Church Easter festival.

Last year, over 500 people died on the country's roads during the Easter period, an increase of 14% compared to the 2017 statistics.

Hundreds of traffic police officers will again be deployed across the country to check motorists’ drivers’ licenses and blood alcohol levels.

