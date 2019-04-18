Nzimande: Anyone blocking national roads will be arrested

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said that he has been advised about a shutdown by truck driver's associations which is believed to be about the employment of foreign truck drivers in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says he has been assured by the security cluster that any planned shutdown or disruptions on national roads this Easter weekend will be dealt with decisively.

Nzimande said that he has been advised about a shutdown by truck driver's associations which is believed to be about the employment of foreign truck drivers in South Africa.

The minister said that he feels that the planned shutdown is disingenuous because numerous meetings have been held and an agreement was reached earlier this month to deal with grievances.

Nzimande has released a statement calling on law enforcement authorities to arrest anyone planning to block national roads this Easter weekend.

The Transport Minister said that it's disturbing that truck drivers are planning this protest even when agreements were reached and any planned action that goes ahead will clearly indicate the truck driver’s associations are acting in bad faith.

At the same time, if South Africans have chosen to travel by air their plans may also be under threat

Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula, is trying to avert a strike by National Union of Metalworker of South Africa on Thursday.