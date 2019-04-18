Nzimande: Anyone blocking national roads will be arrested
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said that he has been advised about a shutdown by truck driver's associations which is believed to be about the employment of foreign truck drivers in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says he has been assured by the security cluster that any planned shutdown or disruptions on national roads this Easter weekend will be dealt with decisively.
Nzimande said that he has been advised about a shutdown by truck driver's associations which is believed to be about the employment of foreign truck drivers in South Africa.
The minister said that he feels that the planned shutdown is disingenuous because numerous meetings have been held and an agreement was reached earlier this month to deal with grievances.
Nzimande has released a statement calling on law enforcement authorities to arrest anyone planning to block national roads this Easter weekend.
The Transport Minister said that it's disturbing that truck drivers are planning this protest even when agreements were reached and any planned action that goes ahead will clearly indicate the truck driver’s associations are acting in bad faith.
At the same time, if South Africans have chosen to travel by air their plans may also be under threat
Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula, is trying to avert a strike by National Union of Metalworker of South Africa on Thursday.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
Alex residents still want to meet Mashaba as protest suspended for now
-
Don't munch & drive? What a positive breathalyser reading after cross bun means
-
Orange overalls and handcuffs: The DA's elections gift to ANC
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'
-
Officials brace for Easter long weekend traffic spike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.