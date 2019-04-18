Malema to do away with borders if EFF wins election
Malema says his party will do all it can to restore the relations with other African countries.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that if his party becomes the ruling party after the elections, he will do away with borders.
He said this is part of removing the boundaries that were put in place during colonialism and this will help free the movement of goods and services and in the end allowing the economies of African states to trade efficiently.
Malema said that his party will do all that it can to restore South Africa's relations with other African countries.
He said that this can achieve wider economic benefits for most African states and it will help improve cooperation among countries.
The EFF leader said this will be done to build national and continent unity.
#MalemaWithEusebius Malema says as president he would do away with borders. RP pic.twitter.com/3qmTNi0vYJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2019
WATCH: Eusebius McKaiser grills Julius Malema on EFF election aims
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Members taking party to court over Parly list sabotaging poll campaign
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
WATCH LIVE: Eusebius McKaiser grills Julius Malema on EFF election aims
-
Makgoba: Don't let political parties use you to fight battles
-
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youth
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.