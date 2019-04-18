Malema to do away with borders if EFF wins election

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that if his party becomes the ruling party after the elections, he will do away with borders.

He said this is part of removing the boundaries that were put in place during colonialism and this will help free the movement of goods and services and in the end allowing the economies of African states to trade efficiently.

Malema said that his party will do all that it can to restore South Africa's relations with other African countries.

He said that this can achieve wider economic benefits for most African states and it will help improve cooperation among countries.

The EFF leader said this will be done to build national and continent unity.

