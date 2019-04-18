Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heights

"We say 100% of food produce in South Africa will be produced here and we’ll not look for food anywhere else."

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said on Thursday his party would first nationalise the land and give it back to black people as a start to fix the economic stagnation of the South Africa economy.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on 702, Malema explained how his party aimed to restore the country’s economy, saying nationalising the land would help achieve this goal.

“First, we nationalise the land and give it to our people so that you increase the number of people who produce food for our people. We say 100% of food produce in South Africa will be produced here and we’ll not look for food anywhere else."

Malema said his party would also prioritise more economic zones in areas where people live.

Malema said building quality roads formed an integral part of EFF’s economic strategy to help build an inclusive economy.

“We say create national infrastructure because there’s no national infrastructure and as it, most of the construction companies are actually going under because there’s no work that’s given to them.

“We’re speaking about the national roads as well as part of growing the economy, that we need to put more money in road infrstructure.”

The party launched its election manifesto earlier this year where it emphasised that the black majority and Africans in particular were the numerical majority, yet they continued to be the economic minority. During the launch, the EFF said black people continue to live under difficult conditions and beg for participation in and benefit from what is a white-owned economy linked to the global capitalist system.

Malema spoke on the seven pillars outlined in the party election manifesto:

The seven pillars are:

Expropriation of South Africa’s land without compensation for equal redistribution in use; Nationalisation of mines, banks and other strategic sectors of the economy, without compensation; Building state and government capacity, which will lead to the abolishment of tenders; Free quality education, health care, houses and sanitation; Massive protected industrial development to create millions of sustainable jobs, including the introduction of the minimum wage(s) in order to close the wage gap between the rich and the poor, close the apartheid wage gap and promote rapid career paths for Africans in the workplace; The massive development of the African economy and advocating for a move from reconciliation to justice on the entire continent; and Open, accountable, corrupt-free government and society without fear of victimisation by state agencies.,

