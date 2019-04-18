Makgoba: Don't let political parties use you to fight battles

-
Gunmen kill at least 14 bus passengers in Pakistan: officialWorld
WATCH LIVE: Booysen details capture of law enforcement agencies in KZNLocal
SAHRC to delve into root cause of Alex protestLocal
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youthPolitics
Blowing up a storm: Hot cross buns all good with breathalyser test - officialsLocal
Samwu: RTMC must find out if David Tembe is qualified to be a copLocal
WC ANC promises to follow up on Prasa protesters' demandsPolitics
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youthPolitics
ANC: Members taking party to court over Parly list sabotaging poll campaignPolitics
EFF will conduct peaceful election campaign, says Limpopo leaderPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
Govt leaders meet with Alex communityPolitics
EFF dismisses ‘fake’ ANC campaign in SeshegoElections
Orange overalls and handcuffs: The DA's elections gift to ANCElections
Court dismisses bid for independent candidates to stand in electionsPolitics
And the fight goes on: De Lille takes DA to Electoral CourtPolitics
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youthPolitics
WC ANC promises to follow up on Prasa protesters' demandsPolitics
ANC: Members taking party to court over Parly list sabotaging poll campaignPolitics
EFF will conduct peaceful election campaign, says Limpopo leaderPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
Govt leaders meet with Alex communityPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
Sibanye: Amcu members to return to work after Easter breakBusiness
Comair confident planned Numsa strike won't affect operationsBusiness
Rand lifted by Chinese growth; stocks flatBusiness
Sibanye-Stillwater, Amcu seal wage dealBusiness
SA headline consumer inflation rises to 4.5%Business
Botswana unveils rare 20-carat blue diamondAfrica
Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 April 2019Lifestyle
Soulja Boy's home burglarisedLifestyle
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced dangerLifestyle
R Kelly could face jail again over missed child supportLifestyle
Beyonce drops another surprise albumLifestyle
Sophie Turner contemplated suicide during early 'Game of Thrones' fameLifestyle
Kim Kardashian West helps open new health centre in her father's nameLifestyle
Remaining Sam Smith Cape Town shows cancelledLifestyle
Child abuse, recurrent depression linked to similar changes in brainLifestyle
Amla or Markram set for CWC disappointment, says ZondiSport
The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapperLifestyle
'Something crazy' - Klopp delight as Liverpool march on in EuropeSport
Salah calls for change in treatment of women in Muslim worldWorld
Sundowns drop points in SuperSport defeatSport
Spurs survive seven-goal thriller to end Man City's quadruple questSport
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Makgoba: Don't let political parties use you to fight battles
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said that the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission will not shy away from meeting and addressing issues with individual leaders.
CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called on South Africans to be wary of political parties who want to use them to fight battles.
Makgoba has expressed his concern with the tone of campaigning.
He chairs the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission.
Archbishop Magkoba said that after the election, political parties still have to work together to address the country's challenges.
He said that South Africans should not become cynical and demoralised as a result of negative campaigning.
"If any political leader wants you to be involved in demeaning the other, please don't do that."
He said that the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission will not shy away from meeting and addressing issues with individual leaders.
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?4 hours ago
ANC: Members taking party to court over Parly list sabotaging poll campaignone hour ago
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'17 hours ago
Orange overalls and handcuffs: The DA's elections gift to ANC15 hours ago
EFF will conduct peaceful election campaign, says Limpopo leader2 hours ago
EFF dismisses ‘fake’ ANC campaign in Seshego13 hours ago
