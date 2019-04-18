View all in Latest
Makgoba: Don't let political parties use you to fight battles

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said that the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission will not shy away from meeting and addressing issues with individual leaders.

FILE: Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba. Picture: @ArchThaboAnglican/Facebook.com.
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called on South Africans to be wary of political parties who want to use them to fight battles.

Makgoba has expressed his concern with the tone of campaigning.

He chairs the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission.

Archbishop Magkoba said that after the election, political parties still have to work together to address the country's challenges.

He said that South Africans should not become cynical and demoralised as a result of negative campaigning.

"If any political leader wants you to be involved in demeaning the other, please don't do that."

He said that the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission will not shy away from meeting and addressing issues with individual leaders.

