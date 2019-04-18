Limpopo Transport MEC Makhurupetje visits scene of deadly N1 crash

The department’s preliminary findings show that the accident happened after the driver of a speeding combi lost control and collided with a truck.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Makoma Makhurupetje has visited the scene of a crash on the N1 highway that claimed 10 lives on Thursday morning.

This comes after Transport Minister Blade Nzimande launched government's road safety activation for the Easter holidays.

Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said: “Once again, the government is reminding motorists to stick to the legal speed limit, which is 120km/h. Anyone who infringes this rule is at risk not only to himself but to other road users. Motorists are advised to rest between trips as fatigue can be a silent killer.”

Nzimande is expecting more than 2,400 vehicles to pass through major toll plazas per hour this Easter long weekend.

One of the busiest roads will be the N1 north in Limpopo where thousands of worshipers will make their way to the annual Zion Christian Church Easter festival.

Last year, over 500 people died on the country's roads during the Easter period, an increase of 14% compared to the 2017 statistics.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)